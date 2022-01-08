ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams County School District 14 will move to virtual learning for the week of Jan. 10-14. The decision to move from in-person learning to virtual is because of the increase of COVID-19 cases.
In the past 14 days, Adams County has experienced an increase of new reported COVID-19 cases of 357%.
Additional Information from Adams 14:
- Students should prepare for virtual instruction by bringing any necessary instructional materials home.
- Families experiencing issues related to technology or connectivity should contact their schools directly, or the district’s
Technology department at familytech@adams14.org.
- Faculty and staff experiencing issues related to technology or connectivity should contact helpdesk@adams14.org.
- Meals will be provided to students for the entirety of the week.
- On Monday, January 10th, “grab and go” meals will be available (via either walk-up or drive-up) between 11:45 a.m. and
1:00 p.m. on each school site. (Sanville students will be served at Central Elementary School. STARS students will be
served at Rose Hill Elementary School.)
- Beginning on Tuesday, January 11th, meals will be delivered to neighborhood locations. More information on pick-up
locations and times will be sent directly to families in advance.
- Each school’s normal start and end times will remain in effect during this period of virtual instruction. Lunch breaks will take
place for all students from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Middle and high school students will be expected to attend and participate in all scheduled synchronous classes in their entirety.
- Elementary school students will be expected to attend and participate in scheduled morning synchronous sessions in their
entirety, followed by afternoon asynchronous sessions.
- All middle school sports activities will be canceled for the entirety of the week of January 10-14. High school sports activities will
continue as normally scheduled, unless changes are mandated by the Colorado High School Activities Association.
Administrators and/or coaches will communicate directly with students/families with updates related to logistics & transportation.
- Grounds, maintenance, building engineers, transportation, IT, and food service personnel need to report to work during their
regularly scheduled hours. All remaining school-based personnel should confirm their preferred operating location (either remote
or on-site) with their principal prior to their departure from campuses on Friday, January 7th. All remaining ESS-based personnel
will receive guidance from their respective division leads.
- Each campus will be staffed with at least one administrator on-site on a daily basis.
- All Adams 14 students, families, and staff will be notified by Thursday, January 13th of any decisions related to virtual or in-person
instruction beyond the week of January 10-14.
Please do not hesitate to contact communications@adams14.org if you have any questions or concerns.
On Saturday, the school district added classes will start at normal times and attendance will be taken for elementary and secondary students. They say students are expected to participate throughout the school day.