DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a crash that involved a pedestrian and a train on Friday night. The incident happened in the area of 17th Street and Wynkoop Street in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood.
One adult was seriously injured in the crash. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a train in the area of 17th St and Wynkoop St. One adult male has been transported to a local hospital with serious injury. Alternate routes advised. Updates will be posted on this thread as the come available. pic.twitter.com/5D8NTqy1yb
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 8, 2022
Police urged the public and drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.