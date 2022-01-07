TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a crash that involved a pedestrian and a train on Friday night. The incident happened in the area of 17th Street and Wynkoop Street in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood.

One adult was seriously injured in the crash. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

Police urged the public and drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.

Jennifer McRae