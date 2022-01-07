(CBS4) — Colorado’s business leaders are feeling better about job hiring in 2022 despite rising COVID-19 cases.
The University of Colorado surveyed about 230 panelists during in December 2021.
While many were concerned about inflation and supply chain issues, they were also hopeful those issues would subside by the second half of last year.
Many plan to pay workers more to make up the difference.
In Colorado, income is rising higher than inflation, and that has some business leaders confident about hiring in the new year.