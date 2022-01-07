SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — We spoke to Superior Mayor Clint Folsom Friday morning ahead of the visit from President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden to Boulder County.
“We are starting a transition from the crisis phase to the recovery phase, Folsom said. “It’s just the beginning. We are starting to kind of assemble teams. We’ve had such an outpouring of support and wanting to be involved in the recovery and the rebuilding efforts.
The Bidens were expected to visit Boulder County to, in person, see the aftermath of the firestorm that devastated the community, and Mayor Folsom expressed his thoughts on the importance of their visit.
“The extent of destruction here is significant, and it’s very important for the president and first lady to see exactly what happened here on the ground,” Folsom said. “The increased focus will help us to continue the recovery efforts, so we’re just grateful for the visit.
