BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– President Joe Biden landed at Denver International Airport on Friday afternoon on his way to Boulder County. The president will tour the destruction left behind by the Marshall Fire and meet with some of the families who are impacted by the most destructive fire in Colorado history.
The fire destroyed 1,084 homes and the value of residential damage is estimated at more than $500 million.
Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, and Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, also joined Gov. Jared Polis in welcoming the president to Colorado at DIA.
Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper also welcomed Biden once he debarked Air Force One. They will tour the Marshall Fire area together. Before departing the White House, Biden described the destruction as “god-awful.”
First Lady Jill Biden joined the president. Biden is making the stop in Colorado on his way to Nevada for the memorial service for late former Sen. Harry Reid. He died last week after a years-long battle with cancer at age 82. Reid and Biden had served together in the Senate.