BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — It’s been a week since the Marshall Fire destroyed thousands of homes in Boulder County, and now residents are getting a visit from the president of the United States.

On Friday, President Joe Biden visited the burn area, and met with families who lost everything. Shelley Shields is one of the residents who lost her home.

“I’m picking up my resident pass so that I can go visit my home,” said Shields. “I’m overwhelmed, not just with what we have to do to recover, but overwhelmed with the support.”

The Ascent Community Church is trying to help the community rebuild. On Friday, church volunteers were distributing resources to those impacted. Not only were parts of the church damaged, but at least 17 members of the congregation also lost their homes, including the lead Pastor Bill Stephens.

“We’re in positions to extend care, and yet, we’re in a weird position to also be ones to receive care, and that’s a new position for me, so it’s overwhelming there,” Stephens said.

Both Shields and Stephens told CBS4, they are eager for the president’s visit.

“I love it that he’s coming. I know he will treat it with great respect and identify the problems,” said Stephens. “I sure hope that he sees the need. Whatever help that the president or anybody else can give will help all of us.”

For Shields, the president visiting the destroyed county makes a difference.

“I’m glad he’s coming,” she said. “It’s really nice that they do that. Hopefully, people see how bad it actually was.”

While Stephens and Shields didn’t get to directly speak with the president, they believe him surveying the area will help expedite the resources and services that families need.

Shield’s message for the commander in chief, “Thank you for being so proactive, and declaring this a natural disaster at the get-go, instead of having to wait for FEMA, and for the response we’ve gotten so far, because it’s a beautiful place to live and I want people to see that, too.”