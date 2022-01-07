(CBS4) – Employees across Colorado at King Soopers and City Market grocery stores could walk off the job this weekend.
On Friday morning the UFCW Local 7, the union that represents workers, released a statement saying they will go on strike.
The contract between employees and the Kroger managers expires at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers and City Market, said earlier this week it is offering wage increases of up to $4.50 in the first year of employment. It also says it does not project health care increases through 2025.
The union has told CBS4 in the past that it wants hazard back pay, and is concerned about health care.