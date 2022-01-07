TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
By Jesse Sarles
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 34 and I-25 in Loveland will shut down at night on several upcoming dates for CDOT crews to widen the highway. The bridge will have an additional lane added in each direction.

Crews will also reconfigure I-25 on and off-ramps and increase capacity on the interstate by adding an express lane in both directions.

Drivers should avoid those roads in the Loveland area from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Jan. 12. The full nighttime closures will continue on Jan. 13, as well as Jan. 17-21.

Traffic will be detoured, so big delays should be expected.

