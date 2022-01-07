BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– During President Joe Biden’s visit to Boulder County, Highway 36 will be closed periodically Friday afternoon. Biden will tour the destruction left behind by the Marshall Fire and meet with some of the families who are impacted by the most destructive fire in Colorado history.

Boulder police tweeted that between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday, U.S. 36 will be closed temporarily at different times in both directions. Drivers were urged to make alternate plans.

Biden left DIA aboard Marine One on his way to Rocky Mountain Regional Airport to tour the destruction in Boulder County after he landed just after 2 p.m. aboard Air Force One.

The Boulder Valley School District said that bus routes would be significantly impacted due to the president’s visit. BVSD sent an email to families and parents with the following information:

We will run all routes this afternoon and do our best to avoid road closures, but please know that students may be significantly delayed to their bus stop.

Please know that we are working with schools related to these routes so that students are supervised, if they have an extended wait for the bus at the end of their school day.

You are welcome to contact our Transportation Dispatch with questions, if your child is significantly late to their bus stop.

Boulder Terminal 720-561-5125

Lafayette Terminal 720-561-5126

The president will meet with families impacted by the fire after touring the destruction.

