DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Animal Protection is asking for the public’s help after a person dumped a dog’s body illegally in a dumpster. They are hoping someone will recognize the person seen in photos from a surveillance camera.
DAP’s management would like to talk to the person about how the dog, a husky, died.
The crime took place in an alley on the 6100 block of Panasonic Way, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin. That’s next to a hotel close to the A Line’s 61st & Pena Station and not far from Denver International Airport. The person responsible was driving a white pickup truck and was wearing a yellow baseball hat and a yellow shirt, in addition to an orange and black jacket or heavy shirt.
The bulletin didn’t state when it happened.
You can share details about this crime, stay anonymous and possibly receive a reward at the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers website.