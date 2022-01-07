TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos activated kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, 24 hours before their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brandon McManus of the Denver Broncos celebrates a field goal with teammates against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

They also placed starting cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II (calves) and Ronald Darby (shoulder) on IR and placed cornerback Nate Hairston on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving them with a depleted secondary to face the Chiefs (11-5)

Earlier this week, the Broncos (7-9) placed safety Kareem Jackson (shoulder) on IR.

In other moves, the Broncos signed tackle Quinn Bailey and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland from their practice squad to the active roster and they activated veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, a COVID-19 replacement, from the practice squad to the active roster.

Clinton-Dix is a seventh-year pro who has started 97 games, including seven playoff contests, in his career with Green Bay (2014-18), Washington (2018), Chicago (2019) and Las Vegas (2021).

