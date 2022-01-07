LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Surveillance footage helped investigators in Littleton track down the person they suspect intentionally set a fire at an Arc Thrift Store. The fire happened late Tuesday night and an arrest was announced on Friday by South Metro Fire on Facebook. They called it an “incendiary-caused fire.”
Firefighters arrived at the store just after 11:30 p.m. It’s located in the Woodlawn Center on the 1400 block of West Littleton Boulevard and is closed until further notice.
When crews got there smoke was coming from the building and they found an active fire inside. The indoor sprinkler system went off and firefighters say that helped with the firefight.
No one was hurt in the fire and the extent of the damage is still being assessed.
After the fire was put out investigators studied surveillance video and were able to identify and eventually arrest a suspect. No information about the arson suspect’s identity has been released. The investigation remains active.
Repairs at the store are underway, according to a spokeswoman for Arc Thrift Stores.
“We’re doing everything we can to reopen as soon as possible,” Maggie Scivicque said.