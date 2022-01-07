ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams County School District 14 will move to virtual learning for the week of Jan. 10-14. The decision to move from in-person learning to virtual is because of the increase of COVID-19 cases.
In the past 14 days, Adams County has experienced an increase of new reported COVID-19 cases of 357%.
Additional Information from Adams 14:
- Students should prepare for virtual instruction by bringing any necessary instructional materials home.
- Families experiencing issues related to technology or connectivity should contact their schools directly, or the district’s
Technology department at familytech@adams14.org.
- Faculty and staff experiencing issues related to technology or connectivity should contact helpdesk@adams14.org.
- Meals will be provided to students for the entirety of the week.
- On Monday, January 10th, “grab and go” meals will be available (via either walk-up or drive-up) between 11:45 a.m. and
1:00 p.m. on each school site. (Sanville students will be served at Central Elementary School. STARS students will be
served at Rose Hill Elementary School.)
- Beginning on Tuesday, January 11th, meals will be delivered to neighborhood locations. More information on pick-up
locations and times will be sent directly to families in advance.
- Each school’s normal start and end times will remain in effect during this period of virtual instruction. Lunch breaks will take
place for all students from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Middle and high school students will be expected to attend and participate in all scheduled synchronous classes in their entirety.
- Elementary school students will be expected to attend and participate in scheduled morning synchronous sessions in their
entirety, followed by afternoon asynchronous sessions.
- All middle school sports activities will be canceled for the entirety of the week of January 10-14. High school sports activities will
continue as normally scheduled, unless changes are mandated by the Colorado High School Activities Association.
Administrators and/or coaches will communicate directly with students/families with updates related to logistics & transportation.
- Grounds, maintenance, building engineers, transportation, IT, and food service personnel need to report to work during their
regularly scheduled hours. All remaining school-based personnel should confirm their preferred operating location (either remote
or on-site) with their principal prior to their departure from campuses on Friday, January 7th. All remaining ESS-based personnel
will receive guidance from their respective division leads.
- Each campus will be staffed with at least one administrator on-site on a daily basis.
- All Adams 14 students, families, and staff will be notified by Thursday, January 13th of any decisions related to virtual or in-person
instruction beyond the week of January 10-14.
Please do not hesitate to contact communications@adams14.org if you have any questions or concerns.