WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Wheat Ridge were involved in a shooting on Thursday afternoon. One person was killed in the shooting. No officers were injured.
Police officers with Edgewater rushed to assist in the investigation.
The shooting happened at Sheridan Boulevard and 29th Avenue. Sheridan Boulevard remains closed during the investigation between West 29th Avenue to West 26th Avenue.
@COEdgewaterPD on scene of an Officer Involved Shooting at Sheridan /29th assisting @WheatRidgePD https://t.co/R67l55MIne
— EdgewaterPD (@COEdgewaterPD) January 6, 2022
The public is urged to avoid the area during the investigation.
What led up to the shooting is being investigated. The identity of the person killed has not been released.