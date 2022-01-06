COVID In Colorado: Health Experts Believe Omicron Might Hit Peak SoonColorado health experts are closely watching other states and parts of the world to help determine Colorado's COVID-19 trajectory.

COVID, RSV Linked To Recent Spike Of Children Being HospitalizedCases of COVID-19 are spiking not only among adults but also among some of the youngest Coloradans.

American Rescue Act Funding Helps Boost Naloxone Supply In ColoradoThe Polis administration announced $1.8 million in funding to Colorado's naloxone bulk purchase fund.

COVID In Colorado: Some Options Available For Testing After HolidaysAs cases continue to rise, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is seeing a significant increase in demand for testing.

Larimer County COVID Cases Surge To 20% And Higher With Omicron VariantLarimer County is seeing its highest rate of COVID-19 positive testing since testing was made readily available in 2020, something that has caused local grade schools and Colorado State University to take new stances on their approach to combating the virus.

Denver City Council Goes Virtual To Help Prevent Spread Of COVIDThe Denver City Council is going virtual until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.