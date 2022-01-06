COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a hit-and-run that seriously injured a South Adams County firefighter, who was already responding to a two-vehicle crash, on Interstate 76 near Commerce City early Thursday.
According to CSP, a fire truck and an ambulance were at the scene of a crash in westbound lanes of I-76 at Highway 224. The fire department confirmed the call came in for that crash just after 3:45 a.m. While on scene, another vehicle driving on the interstate hit the ambulance and the fire truck. There were three people in that vehicle. A male driver and male passenger both got out of the vehicle and left the scene on foot.
According to CSP, a firefighter at the scene was in the truck at the time of the crash and hit their head inside the truck. According to South Adams County Fire Department, the firefighter was seriously injured in the crash and taken to the hospital to treat injuries. The fire truck they were in also had major damage.
A female passenger in the suspect vehicle stayed at the scene, and she was taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries. Her status is unknown at this time.
During the response to the hit-and-run, investigators found a stolen gun in the suspect vehicle.
No other injuries were reported between the two-car crash and the hit-and-run.
There is no further information at this time.