(CBS4) – The Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado got walloped with snow on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and it led to icy roads and dangerous driving conditions.
CDOT urged drivers Thursday morning not to drive to close to snowplows. Snow and slush from the plow could damage your car and block your view. Also, if a driver follows too closely, deicer and sand could end up in your car.
A look at I-70 at Steele Street this morning #cotraffic #CBS4Mornings pic.twitter.com/zStFIX8ETX
— Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) January 6, 2022
Drivers are urged to give plows three or four car-lengths of space.
Snowplow drivers have been working hard all morning to clear the roads.
In the mountains, most ski areas will get 8 to 16 inches of total snowfall. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midday for the entire I-70 mountain corridor from Georgetown to Glenwood Springs.
On Wednesday evening, Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure tweeted: “Denver’s plow drivers will be out tonight into tomorrow, addressing the main streets. Cold temps could create slick conditions, so if you have to drive, please go slowly, look out for others including people walking and biking, and give yourself extra stopping distance.”
Denver's plow drivers will be out tonight into tomorrow, addressing the main streets. Cold temps could create slick conditions, so if you have to drive, please go slowly, look out for others including people walking and biking, and give yourself extra stopping distance. pic.twitter.com/ycHKAlWpfS
— Denver Dept of Transportation & Infrastructure (@DenverDOTI) January 6, 2022