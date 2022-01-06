(CBS4) – Fire management staff at Rocky Mountain National Park are taking advantage of the heavy snowfall from Wednesday and Thursday to burn piles of debris. The smoke will be visible from parts of Colorado’s Front Range.
The burning will be done at the Moraine Park Campground near the park’s Beaver Meadows entrance and around Lily Lake south of Estes Park close to Highway 7.
The park sent out a tweet saying “Pile burns only begin when conditions allow & burns are continually monitored.”
Conditions favorable today & tomorrow for #RMNP Fire Mgmt to burn piles in Moraine Pk Campground & Lily Lake areas. Smoke may be visible. Flames likely visible from Lily Lake & Highway 7 near Lily Lk. Pile burns only begin when conditions allow & burns are continually monitored. pic.twitter.com/34HHZGtg8y
— RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) January 6, 2022
Fire mitigation like this that was done in previous years helped create a buffer zone to block the East Troublesome Fire which burned in Rocky Mountain National Park in October 2020.