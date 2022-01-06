DENVER (CBS4)– Thursday is a big day for Catholics around the world: the Feast of the Three Kings. It marks the end of the Christmas season.
In Latin America, Reyes Magos is usually the day families exchange gifts. Bakeries make Rosca, a ring-shaped, candied sweet bread served on the feast.
Panaderia Rosales in Denver has been preparing this special bread for 40 years.
“We started with only like one or two for the season, now we make over 1,000 for the season!”
Inside the bread is a little plastic king and whoever finds the king gets good fortune for the whole year.