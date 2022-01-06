TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
By Jennifer McRae
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass reopened Thursday afternoon after an extended closure due to winter driving conditions. Rabbit Ears Pass is where US Highway 40 crosses the Continental Divide.

The pass closed Wednesday afternoon as the snowstorm brought frigid temperatures and snow to Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened US 40 between Kemry Lane and Spruce Street- Kremmling- from mile marker 139 to mile marker 184.

The Grand County Sheriff reminded drivers to travel safely in a tweet.

Jennifer McRae