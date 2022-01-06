STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass reopened Thursday afternoon after an extended closure due to winter driving conditions. Rabbit Ears Pass is where US Highway 40 crosses the Continental Divide.
The pass closed Wednesday afternoon as the snowstorm brought frigid temperatures and snow to Colorado.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened US 40 between Kemry Lane and Spruce Street- Kremmling- from mile marker 139 to mile marker 184.
❄️Hwy 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass UPDATE- @ColoradoDOT has reopened #US40 between Kemry Lane & Spruce Street (Kremmling) from Mile Point 139 to Mile Point 184. Please travel safely!
— Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) January 6, 2022
The Grand County Sheriff reminded drivers to travel safely in a tweet.