DENVER (CBS4) – The Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot at Denver International Airport will remain open indefinitely. The lot has been open since Thanksgiving but was initially set to close to passengers on Thursday, Jan. 6.

The lot was closed for much of 2021 due to a shortage of shuttle bus drivers. In order to keep the Pikes Peak Lot open, DIA’s East Economy Lot will be closed through much of the first quarter of this year. DIA hopes to reopen the East Economy Lot in the next several months.

“We have worked closely with our partners at ABM to develop solutions so that we can recruit more drivers. This has included wage and benefit adjustments and being able to provide services to make it easier for employees to obtain their commercial driver’s license,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington in a statement. “These actions have made a tremendous difference. While ABM is still hiring, we are confident that the staffing levels are such that we’ll be able to keep the Pikes Peak lot open as we move into the new year.”

Additional Information from DIA:

Passengers who park in Pikes Peak should allow an extra 30 minutes to get to the terminal. Arriving passengers returning to their vehicle at the Pikes Peak lot will pick up the shuttle from Level 5 on the east side only, island 3 near door 511, the same location where passengers will be dropped off when arriving for their flight.

The Pikes Peak shuttle lot costs only $8 a day. If the more than 8,000 spots fill at Pikes Peak, the Mount Elbert shuttle lot will open as an overfill lot. Mount Elbert also has more than 8,000 parking spaces.

The Pikes Peak lot is located at 75th Ave. and North Elk St. From inbound Peña Boulevard, exit at 75th Ave. and head East to North Elk St. where you will take a right. This is currently the only entrance into the Pikes Peak. The west entrance is closed due to ongoing construction. Signs are posted to help direct motorists to the lot.

Passengers are strongly encouraged to check the status of the parking lots on the homepage of FlyDenver.com. Visit DEN’s parking page to learn more.