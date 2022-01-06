(AP/CBS4) – Broncos rookie CB Patrick Surtain II, who strained both calves last week, is out for the Broncos-Chiefs matchup on Saturday.
The Week 17 matchup pits a surging and playoffs-bound Chiefs team against a Broncos team that’s missing the playoffs once again.
The Broncos also placed QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), safety Kareem Jackson (shoulder/back) and LG Dalton Risner on IR. K Brandon McManus and P Sam Martin are expected to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for kickoff.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)