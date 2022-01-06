(CBS4) – After a snowstorm Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a number of flights were canceled Thursday at Denver International Airport.
On Wednesday night as the snow was falling heavily, airport officials tweeted “It’s a snowy night at DEN with teams working hard to keep things moving! Snowflake If you’re flying soon, make sure to check with your flight status with your airline.”
It’s a snowy night at DEN with teams working hard to keep things moving! ❄️ If you’re flying soon, make sure to check with your flight status with your airline. pic.twitter.com/njaN6t4qhY
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 6, 2022
As of 8 a.m. Thursday morning, more than 170 flights were canceled and nearly 30 were delayed.
The website FlightAware.com constantly tracks delays and flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, which goes by the airport code DEN and is known to locals in Colorado as DIA.
