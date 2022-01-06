DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) — Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ahmarion Shead, 19, of Aurora Tuesday in connection to an armed carjacking at the end of December 2021 in Douglas County.
According to the DCSO press release, Dec. 28, 2021, Shead is accused of pulling a gun on the private seller of a car and their passenger when they met for a test drive that had been initiated through Facebook Marketplace. Both the driver and the passenger got out of the car, and Shead is accused of driving away.
Detectives eventually identified Shead as the suspect of the carjacking after eight straight days of investigating from the time of the reported carjacking.
Shead was found in a house in Aurora, where he was arrested and taken to Douglas County Detention facility.
“This is just another great example of how hard my detectives work to make sure criminals do not get away with victimizing the citizens of Douglas County. The message is clear; if you commit crimes in Douglas County, we will find you and hold you accountable. Phenomenal work by all those involved”, stated Sheriff Spurlock.
Shead faces charges for the following:
- Aggravated Robbery
- 1st Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft
- Menacing (2 counts)
- Possession Burglary Tools
- Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender
According to online criminal records, Shead is also wanted in Adams County in connection to a Thornton Police Department investigation. He faces charges for Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft w with two priors and Forgery.
Shead remains in custody at Douglas County jail on $50,000 bond.