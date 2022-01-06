(CBS4) — School closures and delays were pouring in overnight.
Denver Public Schools and Aurora Public Schools were closed Thursday. DPS said it was closed because of weather and staffing issues.
Jeffco Public Schools was on a two hour delay and so was Westminster Public Schools. Douglas County Schools was on a 90-minute delay. Adams 14 schools were closed because of the snow. Summit School District also confirmed schools were also closed Thursday.
Visit our Colorado School Closings list for rolling updates and current closures and delays.