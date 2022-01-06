AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Jason Crow remembers being trapped in the House Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, the day the U.S. Capitol was under attack. Crow, a Democrat representing Aurora, is also a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Now he’s focused on a plan to protect the foundation of our nation: democracy.
“I’m going to be calling on Americans around the country for this new type of patriotism. It looks different from the patriotism of old. It’s rooted in honesty, in honesty about the failings of our past, in honesty about promises that have been unfulfilled and also the promise, the promise of the pursuit of perfection,” said Crow.
Crow said that this democracy tool kit will be his focus moving forward.