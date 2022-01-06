(CBS4)– Some Coloradans gathered at the state Capitol for a candlelight vigil on Thursday to commemorate the events that occurred one year ago at the U.S. Capitol. Many of the Jan. 6 rioters facing jail time have admitted they weren’t peaceful protesters and that they were wrong to participate in the U.S. Capitol attack.

Colorado is well represented among those arrested. Of the more than 700 who have been taken into custody at least a dozen are from Colorado.

Most notably was Klete Keller, a three-time Olympic swimmer from Colorado Springs who pleaded guilty to felony obstruction and is awaiting sentencing.

The battle at the barricades included photos of Robert Gieswein of Woodland Park, described as a member of the right-wing group the Three Percenters.

Another Coloradoan charged is Logan Grover of Erie, now free on a personal recognizance bond. A group called “Sedition Hunters” put out this wanted poster for Avery MacCracken charged with assaulting an officer.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland praised those who have assisted the ongoing investigation, “We have received over 300,000 tips from ordinary citizens who have been our indispensable partners in this effort.”

Which included the arrest of Thomas Hamner of Peyton accused of striking an officer.

While Littleton hunting guide Patrick Montgomery was arrested posting, “We stormed the senate.”

David Morrisey was arrested in Denver from these photos.

Hunter Palm of Colorado Springs is cooperating with investigators turning over his photos.

Geophysicist Jeffrey Sabol of Kittredge is accused of pulling a police officer down some stairs. And Timothy Williams of Trinidad is also charged with illegal entry. Others charged include Jacob Travis Clark, also of Trinidad.

It’s been a year, but only Glenn Wes Lee Croy of Colorado Springs has been sentenced. He got three years probation and $500 restitution.