Mountain Snow: Bad Road Conditions, Incredible Wind Gusts

Mountain Snow: Bad Road Conditions, Incredible Wind GustsSnow and relentless wind gusts hit Summit County while snow plows try to keep up.

'Get Out Alive': Colorado Congressman Jason Crow Recalls Attack On U.S. Capitol One Year LaterIt was one year ago on Jan. 6, 2021 when the assault on the U.S. Capitol took place and Colorado Congressman Jason Crow is recalling the events of that day that had him relying on combat military training from his time in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Pets Displaced During The Marshall Fire Are Reunited With FamiliesAs flames of the Marshall Fire tore through Boulder County last week, hundreds of animals were among those trying to escape.

COVID In Colorado: Positivity Rate & Testing Are Points Of ConcernColorado health experts are closely watching other states and parts of the world to help determine Colorado's COVID-19 trajectory.

COVID, RSV Linked To Recent Spike Of Children Being HospitalizedCases of COVID-19 are spiking not only among adults but also among some of the youngest Coloradans. Doctors and spokespersons from some of Colorado’s top hospitals for children say they’ve seen a recent trend of kids testing positive for the Omricon variant, some as young as newborns.

