(CBS4) – Quick doesn’t seem to fully describe a Wyoming State Trooper’s reaction when a driver came barreling toward him. WSP shared video of the incredible moment on social media on Wednesday.
Wyoming, like Colorado, was hit with a snowstorm on Jan. 5, creating dangerous driving conditions, but maybe none more so than the situation the trooper found himself in.
Two troopers appeared pulled over, and one was walking back to his own vehicle when a semi drove by, and the trooper took notice.
Then, a few steps later, the trooper jumped to the right seemingly trying to avoid something, but then jumped back in front of his vehicle.
A second later, a vehicle is seen flying past both troopers on the shoulder of the roadway.
“Conditions continue to deteriorate quickly across Wyoming. Interstate 80 and 25 are closed in several areas. Visibility is poor, and road surfaces are slick,” WSP stated on social media.
It appears the trooper is okay. It’s not clear if the driver was caught or will face charges.