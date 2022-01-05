GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office opened a warming shelter for drivers who became stranded in Kremmling. Heavy snow and poor conditions caused many roads in the area to close on Wednesday.
Due to the number of motorists stranded in #Kremmling from the road closures, Kremmling Police Department w/West Grand School District is opening a location so motorists can warm, stretch & use restroom facilities. West Grand Elementary/Middle School was opened for this service. pic.twitter.com/rUTnyobcmE
— Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) January 6, 2022
Highway 40 west of Kremmling, Highway 125 between Granby and Walden and County Road 1 will remain closed through the night, official say.
Drivers can take shelter at the West Grand Elementary/Middle School.
They can find it at 715 Kinsey Avenue in Kremmling.