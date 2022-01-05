TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
By Danielle Chavira
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office opened a warming shelter for drivers who became stranded in Kremmling. Heavy snow and poor conditions caused many roads in the area to close on Wednesday.

Highway 40 west of Kremmling, Highway 125 between Granby and Walden and County Road 1 will remain closed through the night, official say.

Drivers can take shelter at the West Grand Elementary/Middle School.

They can find it at 715 Kinsey Avenue in Kremmling.

