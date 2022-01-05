TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– A life-saving drug used for opioid overdoses could be available with easier access. The Polis administration announced $1.8 million in funding to Colorado’s naloxone bulk purchase fund.

Naloxone can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It can also keep someone who has overdosed, stable, which allows for more time for medical professionals to provide critical care.

The money, made available through the American Rescue Act, allows eligible organizations to purchase naloxone at no cost to the agency.

