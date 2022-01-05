BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Marshall Fire. President Joe Biden will visit the burn area on Friday.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Biden was praised by Gov. Jared Polis for his expedited approval of federal support to help victims in the Marshall Fire.

“President Biden was quick to authorize federal support after my verbal request. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell was on the ground within 48 hours of the fire,” said Polis.

First Lady Jill Biden will join the president to tour the burn area of Colorado’s most destructive fire.

Polis said that Colorado will use the presidential visit to make sure the federal government knows what Louisville and Superior need to recover.

Two people remain missing in the aftermath of the fire. State, federal and local governments continue to investigate the cause of the fire which started near Highway 93 and Marshall Road. That investigation includes dogs that can detect accelerants.

Winds of more than 100 mph fanned those flames that destroyed 991 homes. Teh timeline for cleanup is still being determined and the state is turning its attention to helping everyone affected by the fire recover and rebuild.

Polis urged everyone impacted by the Marshall Fire to go to the Disaster Assistance Center located at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette. The center will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. It includes include specialists from Boulder County Housing and Human Services, Public Health, and Community Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Mental Health Partners, many other area government and nonprofit organizations, and insurers.

“You could also connect with temporary housing providers to get clothing, grocery vouchers, phone chargers, pet food, whatever you need. The best part is you don’t even have to know what you need when you show up. The center has resource navigators who will listen to your story to help you identify what might be most helpful to you whether it’s FEMA, whether it’s nonprofit assistance, and I want to emphasize your home doesn’t have to be lost to utilize resources from the disaster center, or even damaged you may have simply had to evacuate for a while and not be able to return or lost the food in your refrigerator because it’s spoiled,” said Polis.

By Wednesday morning, 848 people had registered for help with transitional housing. Emergency officials also urged everyone to keep receipts for everything purchased so it can be submitted to insurance.