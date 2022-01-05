BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Coloradans have raised more than $12 million through the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. Five million dollars of that has already been approved to go directly to families whose homes have been damaged and destroyed.
Funds are being distributed through the Disaster Assistance Center located at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette. The center will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. It includes include specialists from Boulder County Housing and Human Services, Public Health, and Community Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Mental Health Partners, many other area government and nonprofit organizations, and insurers.
More than 43,000 people have donated to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.
Additional Information from Boulder County:
Those impacted by the Marshall Fire are encouraged to visit www.boco.org/MarshallFire and www.boco.org/MarshallFireEspanol to learn about the recovery process and find out about available resources for which they may qualify. Opportunities for making donations or volunteering to help the community recovery are also available on these pages. The Boulder County Center Call Center also has information on the Disaster Assistance Center at 303-413-7730. As it is during all area disasters, emergency response information about the Marshall Fire continues to be published on the Boulder Office of Emergency Management site at www.BoulderOEM.com.
Some transportation assistance is available for those needing it to get to the Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center. Call Via Mobility at 303-447-9636 for information.