LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the important places for those impacted by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County is the Disaster Recovery Center in Lafayette. It offers a long list of services including help filing insurance claims, housing information and clothing and other supplies.
Two sisters, Lisa and Leslie Draper, tell CBS4 they’re thankful for the support.
“The compassion from station to station. I mean it’s there for us. No one needs to suffer because we have the love and support we need from the community, so it was really smooth and organized. The volunteers were phenomenal,” said Lisa.
Both women, who lived together, say they plan to rebuild.
