DENVER (CBS4)– More than 1,300 Coloradans have received pardons from Gov. Jared Polis for their previous marijuana convictions. Those pardoned, totalling 1,351, were convicted of possessing less than 2 ounces of cannabis.
Last year, Polis signed a bill that increases the amount of marijuana that adults can possess in Colorado. That was increased to 2 ounces.
The Marijuana Industry Group is celebrating the pardons and said that decriminalizing cannabis should be a priority so that Coloradans don’t face negative impacts for non-violent offenders under obsolete laws.