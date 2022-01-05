BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– President Joe Biden is visiting Colorado to tour the damage from the Marshall Fire. Biden is expected to visit on Friday to tour the burn area of Colorado’s most destructive fire.

Biden was praised by Gov. Jared Polis for his expedited approval of federal support to help victims in the Marshall Fire.

RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims

Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, will join Polis in welcoming the president to Boulder County.

“This week, many in the Boulder County community–throughout Superior and Louisville– are beginning the long road to recovery in the wake of the unprecedented and terrible Marshall Fire,” said Neguse in a statement. “We cannot expect our communities to bear the burden of this disaster on their own. We must bring the full force of the federal government to bear as our communities work to rebuild and recover. I’m deeply grateful to President Biden and his Administration for authorizing a swift Disaster Declaration this past weekend to begin the flow of federal funds to our community, and I look forward to hosting him on the ground on Friday to share firsthand the powerful stories of Boulder County’s resilience and strength.”

First Lady Jill Biden will join the president. Biden is making the stop in Colorado on his way to Nevada for the memorial service for late former Sen. Harry Reid.

When the fire tore through Louisville last week, it spared little in its path. A total of 991 homes were destroyed along with several businesses.