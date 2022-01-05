DENVER (CBS4) – Governor Jared Polis has tapped his 2018 general election rival to a major economic recovery post in the state government. Walker Stapleton will serve as the Governor’s Designee on the Economic Development Commission.
Stapleton is best known for his career in business who previously served two terms as Colorado State Treasurer from 2011 to 2019. Stapleton’s great-grandfather Benjamin Stapleton served as Denver mayor from 1923 to 1931 and again from 1935 to 1947.
“A strong recovery with the healing we need to overcome the pandemic induced challenges and divides means we need an all hands on deck approach from Democrats, Republicans and Independents to put our state and our people first,” Governor Polis said in a statement Wednesday. “That’s why I am thrilled to appoint Walker Stapleton to one of the most important commissions in our state. The Economic Development Commission plays an important role in creating good jobs in Colorado, rebuilding from pandemic induced disruptions to businesses, and supporting our work to save people money.”
“I’m thankful to Governor Polis for the opportunity to once again serve the great state of Colorado by joining the Economic Development Commission,” Stapleton said. “I’m honored to join an outstanding group of business leaders with diverse backgrounds who share an unwavering commitment to Colorado’s future. I look forward to working hard on this commission to ensure that Colorado’s economy thrives. Colorado always works better when people set aside their differences and work together to solve problems. This is what today is all about.”
Polis defeated Stapleton in the 2018 General Election to become Governor of Colorado.