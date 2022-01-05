TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
By Danielle Chavira
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wintery weather moved in across Colorado’s high country, and the inevitable happened at around 1:45 p.m. Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 closed between Frisco and Silverthorne due to “multiple spin outs” and at least one crash.

Lanes were reopened shortly before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation tells CBS4. However, they say that status could change as snow moves across the region.

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Jamie Leary reports roads are in messy shape this afternoon.

CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri forecast most ski areas will get 8 to 16 inches of total snowfall. He says there is a Winter Storm Warning until 12 p.m. on Thursday for the entire I-70 mountain corridor from Georgetown to Glenwood Springs.

(credit: CBS)

The Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas will climb to about 40 degrees in the early afternoon before dropping about 30 degrees in 6 hours or less as cold air invades. Temperatures will be in the single digits in the Denver metro area by the end of the evening commute.

