(CBS4) — According to FlightAware, almost 300 flights were canceled At Denver International Airport Wednesday.
Of those flights, both SkyWest and Southwest had 100 flights canceled each. Among all active flights, 202 were considered to be delayed.
DIA had the most delays and cancellations for flights to major destinations compared to all airports nationwide Wednesday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory For Metro Denver Through Thursday Morning
We have been reporting on travel issues nationwide. Some experts say it will get worse.
See the MiseryMap for a live visualization of flight delays.