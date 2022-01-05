(CBS4) – Colorado health experts are closely watching other states and parts of the world to help determine Colorado’s COVID-19 trajectory. Now, they say the omicron variant is not showing signs of slowing down.
The seven day positivity rate in our state is now the highest it’s been since the start of the pandemic — at more than 25%.
The data signifies one out of every four people getting tested in Colorado is positive for COVID-19.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also shared concern about not knowing results of at-home testing.
“We know that there can be interruptions in reporting on cases testing that can happen around holidays and that can lead to some challenges in keeping numbers up to date for cases and having a clear understanding of trends that we’re seeing,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado’s epidemiologist. “We also know that over the last few months, there’s been a really rapid proliferation of the use of at home tests, and oftentimes those tests are not reported to public health. We certainly encourage individuals to go to our website and report those cases to us.”