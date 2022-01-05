COVID In Colorado: Some Options Available For Testing After HolidaysAs cases continue to rise, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is seeing a significant increase in demand for testing.

Larimer County COVID Cases Surge To 20% And Higher With Omicron VariantLarimer County is seeing its highest rate of COVID-19 positive testing since testing was made readily available in 2020, something that has caused local grade schools and Colorado State University to take new stances on their approach to combating the virus.

Denver City Council Goes Virtual To Help Prevent Spread Of COVIDThe Denver City Council is going virtual until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

'Hoping For The Best': Clear Creek School District Works To Keep Students In Classrooms As COVID Cases RiseWhile the school district itself is small in comparison to the majority of Colorado, Clear Creek County prides itself on being able to safely keep kids in school throughout most of the pandemic so far.

Colorado State University Requires COVID BoosterAs cases of COVID-19 surge with the emergence of the Omricon variant, Colorado State University in Fort Collins, one of Colorado’s largest college campuses, will require all students and staff who visit the campus to have a booster shot.

COVID In Colorado: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Tests Positive For COVID-19Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced he tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the note on Jan. 1.