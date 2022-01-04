TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Marshall Fire, Stolen Car, Westminster News, Westminster Police

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police say a family who fled the Marshall Fire are now dealing with a stolen vehicle. Investigators say the family grabbed what they could before escaping with their lives.

(credit: Westminster Police)

They’ve been staying at a hotel in Westminster where their car was stolen with everything they had inside.

Police are asking the public to look out for a 2002 Red GMC Yukon XL Denali with Colorado – Columbine Respect Life license plates BFCL99. They say there is a “Proud Parent of a U.S. Army Soldier” sticker on the lower left bumper.

(credit: Westminster Police)

The family is especially concerned about two black bins with yellow lids which contain “irreplaceable” photos.

Danielle Chavira