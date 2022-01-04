Wind And Snow Impact Colorado Through ThursdayWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

Surviving Louisville Businesses Helping Neighbors Who Lost Everything In The FirestormMillions of dollars from around the world have been donated to the Boulder County Community Foundation to help with fire recovery and businesses left standing are helping their neighbors in need as well.

Marshall Fire: Housing Directory Available For Those DisplacedWith nearly 1,000 structures gone, impacted families of the Marshall Fire are now having to consider where they’re going to live for what could be any length of time.

Xcel Energy Crews Continue To Restore Electricity & Gas To HomesMany residents in the Marshall Fire burn path are still with electricity and natural gas.

Questions Loom Over Cause Of Marshall FireWith so many homes in ruins, a lot of people in Boulder County wait for an answer on how the Marshall Fire started.

Southwest Passengers In Denver Left Frustrated With Mounds Of BaggageDozens of passengers at Denver International Airport waiting in long lines to pick up their baggage from Southwest Airlines over the holiday weekend.

