AURORA, Colo (CBS4) – A young girl was shot in Aurora late Monday. Police are now looking for 2 male suspects.
The 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after the shooting near South Sable and East Jewell in Aurora. She is expected to recover.
Two men were seen leaving the area in a large silver SUV. Police are looking for both the suspects and the vehicle.
Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.