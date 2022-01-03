BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More victims of the Marshall Fire were allowed to return to their homes on Monday night. Boulder County officials say the soft closures include:
- Spanish Hills
- Original Town excluding Sagamore Subdivision; South 76 Street will remain closed and cannot be used to access this area.
- Superior Marketplace and businesses within this area on the west side of McCaslin Blvd will only be accessible to employees and contractors.
- Downtown Superior and Discovery Park residents. Businesses in this area east of McCaslin Blvd will remain under a hard closure with the exception of Sports Stable and Urgent Care which will be open to the public.
Officials remind residents power, gas and water might not be restored by the time they get to their home.
LINK: Boulder OEM Marshall Fire Map
Identification is required for homes in the soft closure areas. Homes in hard closure areas are still off limits for now.
“Use extreme caution when returning to your neighborhood. Incident personnel continue to work in these areas and hazards such as weakened trees and structures do exist. Residents should expect to see smoke, smoldering material, and pockets of open flame where structures have been destroyed. If previously undamaged structures become impacted, please call 911,” officials stated in a news release on Monday night.
RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims
They add some residents might see green, yellow or red cards on their homes. They indicate whether the structure has been inspected, is under restricted use or is unsafe, respectively.
There will be dumpsters provided for residents to discard spoiled or contaminated food. Those dumpsters are not to be used for debris or other trash, officials say.
RELATED: Marshall Fire: Louisville’s Police Chief Among Those Whose Homes Were Destroyed