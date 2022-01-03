BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One of Colorado’s U.S. senators made his voice heard about the children affected in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.
Sen. Michael Bennet says we should be thinking about all the children who have lost there homes and are directly impacted by the fire.
“Think about the kids who have actually been dislocated in the middle of the school year and in the middle of a pandemic. It’s something none of us have been through in over a hundred years,” Bennet said during a press conference. “So what I would say to everybody is, if you need help, ask for help.”
Anyone who is seeking helpful resources can call the Colorado Crisis Services line. You can text the word “Talk” to 3-8-2-5-5.