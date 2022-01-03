LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– A store in Louisville is among the many businesses in Boulder County and across Colorado helping out those impacted by the Marshall Fire. Eleanor and Hobbs is a boutique in Louisville.
(credit: CBS)
Many people have been stopping by the store to pick up gently-used clothing. People started making donations after seeing the need when so many people lost their homes in the fire. A total of 991 homes burned last week in Boulder County.
SUPERIOR, CO – JANUARY 1: Volunteer firefighter Tony Donoghue, center, from North Fork Fire Protection district, on putting water on hot spots on burned townhomes on January 1, 2022 in Superior, Colorado. Despite the recent snowfall on the ground hot spots can smolder for days or even weeks which can potentially reignite fires. Firefighters also worry about surrounding structures burning if these hot spots flare up. Officials have said that 991 homes were destroyed in the Marshall fire. The fast moving fire was stocked by extremely dry drought conditions and fierce winds, with gusts topping 100 mph, along the foothills. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
“We’ve noticed people coming in are coming in the clothes they evacuated in, and they need an outfit or two,” said boutique owner Tracy Hobbs.
(credit: CBS)
The boutique has also been collecting and distributing gift cards to help families who need to replace everything they own.