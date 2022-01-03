BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Determined to find a cause, nearly a dozen investigators filed into an area near where they believe the Marshall Fire began. They climbed over a gate onto private property south of Marshall Road along Highway 93.

“The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. It is being supported by experts from the Forest Service,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle told a news conference.

Inside the property they went to a specific location and were pointed to a spot. This is close to where a shed was caught on video with smoke around it.

Images were taken and offered to sheriff’s investigators. They were taken shortly before another video at 11:51 a.m. which shows the shed engulfed in flames.

Anjan Sapkota, a tourist from Nepal, was passing by and shot the latter video.

“I just happened to record the video. I just didn’t think it would take that big a shape and burn so many homes. It is very sad.”

What is not clear is if the shed is where the fire began or was burned as a result of it. It is located on property of a religious sect called 12 Tribes. They are an international organization which runs a dell in downtown boulder.

A note on the door indicated they were closed. A representative from the 12 Tribes told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger they could not comment while the investigation was underway.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis urged patience.

“What’s most important is getting it right whether it takes a month or two months, getting it right is most important.”

While investigators appeared focused on a very particular location, the answer to the question they are seeking might take some time to find.