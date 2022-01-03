LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly 1,000 homes in Boulder County were either destroyed or severely damaged after the Marshall Fire, leaving thousands of people without a home or most of their possessions. To help expedite and ease the process of coping, FEMA has set up a hub for resources.

A building at 1755 S. Public Road in Lafayette now hosts dozens of foundations, government agencies and insurance companies which will serve those who were impacted by the fire.

Insurance companies like USAA, State Farm, Allstate and more have set up booths at the facility to help get those impacted by the fires immediate service. Others offer food, pet supplies and more.

RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims

“This is a very frustrating time for these people. To be through a disaster and then have to go through the bureaucracy of the federal and state government, it’s very time-consuming, it’s scary, it’s a hassle. We want to make it as easy as we possibly can,” said James Taylor, a spokesperson and representative for FEMA.

Dozens of those who lost their homes were quick to seek out assistance from the center when it opened on Monday.

“It’s pretty surreal. It’s weird not having a place to go home to,” said David Monagle, one of the victims of the fire. “It’s pretty hard to lose everything you have and built over the past couple of years.”

Monagle, and his roommate Thomas Wombacker, were among the first to arrive and apply for assistance. They recalled seeing the devastation of their neighborhood.

“Everything’s gone. Cars, storage stuff. Everything. It has been overwhelming, the number of people that have reached out to help has been incredible. We are pretty lucky to have the support system we do,” Womback said.

The pair of roommates said they were largely hoping to get financial assistance to secure new housing.

“It’s pretty convenient because we have FEMA here who is supposed to help us. And there are a lot of insurance companies that are supposed to help us all in one location, it’s very convenient to have one-stop shop for all of that,” Monagle said.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week until the services are no longer needed.