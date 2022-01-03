BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Boulder Valley School District will resume classes on Wednesday, Jan. 5 after the holiday break and the devastating Marshall Fire. The school district said that students will return to school because none of its facilities were destroyed or badly damaged by the fire.

The school district stated that it did take into account the families that lost their homes in the fire, and the superintendent said that the district will work to provide support to students and their families following the tragedy.

In a statement, BVSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Anderson wrote in part, “Our hearts are with those who are waiting for word regarding their missing family members, as well as the 991 families who got confirmation that their homes have been destroyed on Saturday. We cannot fully comprehend what you are going through, but know that we are standing with you during this difficult time.”

The school district staff are air scrubbing the buildings that were impacted by smoke. School buildings will have natural gas service restored by Tuesday. Xcel Energy said that BVSD has had power restored to all its facilities.

The school district will distribute bottled water to students because of boil orders in effect for Superior and Louisville. Food service will continue to be available to all students.

BVSD is also working to coordinate carpools to help students get to school and other activities.