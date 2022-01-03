EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers planning on traveling Interstate 70 in Eagle County on Tuesday should be prepared for a longer trip. There are hours-long closures planned in each direction for a semi recovery that is 150-200 yards off the road.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there will be a westbound closure on Tuesday morning and an eastbound closure on Tuesday afternoon. During each closure, motorists will be able to continue traveling via a local detour on US 6.
Crews are trying to remove the semi before the next Winter Storm moves in on Tuesday night.
Additional Information from CDOT:
FIRST CLOSURE
Tuesday, Jan 4
9am – estimated 1pm
Westbound closure of I-70 between Exits 157 (Wolcott/CO 131) and 147 (Eagle)
Detour onto US 6
Work: work to remove semi from MP 155. Crash took place during recent storms.
SECOND CLOSURE
Tuesday, Jan 4
1pm – estimated 5pm
Eastbound closure of I-70 between Exits 140 (Gypsum) and 147 (Eagle)
Detour onto US 6
Work: Work to remove semi from MP 143. Crash took place during recent storms. Semi is located 150 – 200 yards off the road.