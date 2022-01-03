BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — “Help is on the way” was the word from federal authorities after touring the burn areas in Boulder County

on Sunday. Disasters do not all look alike. And with each home lost is a different deeply sad story.

The federal government had come to offer help. FEMA Administrator Deanne Crisswell who had spent much of her life and career in Colorado was escorted by the state’s governor, congressmen and local leaders. What they saw and what they heard was of a disaster of magnitude not witnessed here before.

Gov. Jared Polis told her rebuilding will be a tough decision for a lot of people. “Some people will settle elsewhere, but those who want to stay in the same school will have to find somewhere nearby.”

Where homes once stood are now often marked by sole chimneys — fire that had previously been a friend. FEMA offered help in the former of low-cost loans for homeowners and businesses.

Criswell told a news conference, “I know this is going to be a long road to recovery, but know that federal family we are going to be with you 100 percent all the way through this.”

Criswell went to college at both Colorado State and the University of Colorado Denver. She was a member of the Colorado Air National Guard and headed the Aurora office of Emergency Management. She had been firefighter for over two decades.

There are still two people reported missing. Searches took place not just where last seen, but for anyone else who may be beneath the rubble. And utility crews worked to restore power for those in homes or evacuated.

Superior’s mayor Clint Folsoms’ family lost three of their four houses. He has been living in a hotel without power fully restored. CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked him, “Forgive me for asking, but have you cried? He replied, “Yes. I have teared up at times at the extent of loss.”

A loss for which there is no price tag or certain cause.